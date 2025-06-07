Sanjit Biswas Sells 136,395 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,278,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,520. This represents a 61.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $1,094,799.90.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $5,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

