Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.73 ($0.13). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.95 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,472,135 shares trading hands.

Scancell Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,472.08). Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

