Scotiabank Increases Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$1.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on Transat A.T. and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 6.3%

Transat A.T. Company Profile

TSE TRZ opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

