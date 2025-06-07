Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $115.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(NYSE FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

