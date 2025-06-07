Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 351,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 8.0%

TYA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

