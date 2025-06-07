Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $371.53 million 5.47 $24.34 million $0.49 61.44 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $366.22 million 0.58 $36.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 9 2 3.18 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.82%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

