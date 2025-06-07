Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $304,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.65. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

