Stanley Tang Sells 45,231 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 45,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $9,560,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,155.20. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DASH opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 809.07 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $220.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

