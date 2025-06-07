Stephens Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $41.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $122,171.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,551.12. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Braze by 296.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

