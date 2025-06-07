Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.03. Stryker has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,049,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

