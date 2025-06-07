Summit Partners L. P Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $133,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 17,445.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

