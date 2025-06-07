Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 423,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 235,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares during the period.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

