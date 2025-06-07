Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stake Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626,127 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $0.85 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

