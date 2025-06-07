Tarang Amin Sells 24,533 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $2,835,033.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,839,799.96. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $117.83 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

