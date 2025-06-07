Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,646 shares of company stock worth $10,041,025. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
