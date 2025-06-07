Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

THC opened at $171.36 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,646 shares of company stock worth $10,041,025. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,652,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.