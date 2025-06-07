Tepp RIA LLC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,526,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,634,336,000 after acquiring an additional 251,750 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,767,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 214,982.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 225,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.6%
Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.
Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
