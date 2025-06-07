TFR Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 82,471 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.5% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

