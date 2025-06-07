The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4,153.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,347 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Campbell’s worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell’s by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of CPB opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

