The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.62 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The firm had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 880,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,504,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 937,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

