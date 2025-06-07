The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3,838.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,218 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

