The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in The Pennant Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

PNTG stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

