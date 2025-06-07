THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NYSE THO opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

