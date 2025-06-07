Tiptree Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 14.2% of Tiptree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.