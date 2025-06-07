Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Ford Motor are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly or annually. These dividends provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from share price appreciation. Companies that pay dividends are often well–established, financially stable businesses with predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 359,866,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,322,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 111,997,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,704,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $57.95.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,693,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,995,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

