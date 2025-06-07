Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – June 5th

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Digital, D-Wave Quantum, Five Below, PVH, and AST SpaceMobile are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They often blend the growth potential of small-cap firms with the greater stability and liquidity of large-cap companies, making them a popular choice for investors seeking balanced risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 359,866,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,322,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,997,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 172,841,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,618,938. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,891,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,911,664. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. 5,106,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

PVH (PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 9,127,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,499. PVH has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,581,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,950. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

