Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Position Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.9%
DJT stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group
In other news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,394,734.30. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
