TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.