Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Ronald N. Tutor Sells 100,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,730,985 shares in the company, valued at $182,710,640.70. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $766,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

