Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $283,000 in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.42. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

