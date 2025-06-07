Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

MCRI stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

