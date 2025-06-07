Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SUPN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.71. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

