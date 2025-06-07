Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,900 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

