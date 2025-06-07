Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enstar Group by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Enstar Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.0%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $291.90 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.98.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

