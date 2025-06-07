UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 148,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

