UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $677,159.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,721.38. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $427,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,937,684.15. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,826 shares of company stock worth $2,323,564. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UMH Properties by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,031,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $23,396,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $19,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 820,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 799,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

