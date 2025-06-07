Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Trading Up 3.4%

UIS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 232.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 858,516 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth $2,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 246,660 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.2% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,559,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 220,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

