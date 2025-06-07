Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In other news, Director Eric Singer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,733.24. The trade was a 19.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $369,643. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 0.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEIC stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

