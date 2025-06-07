Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,699 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 537.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,784,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,992,629.47. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

