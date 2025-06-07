Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

