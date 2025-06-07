Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11,039.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

