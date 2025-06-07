Versant Capital Management Inc Has $27,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.