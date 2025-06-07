Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Stock Up 3.2%
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -391.12 and a beta of 1.34. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,500 over the last ninety days. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AvePoint Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
