Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -391.12 and a beta of 1.34. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,500 over the last ninety days. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.