Viking (NYSE:VIK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Get Viking alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Trading Up 1.9%

VIK opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69. Viking has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 92.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.