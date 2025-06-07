Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.44 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini acquired 25,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,583.67. The trade was a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

