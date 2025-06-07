Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 437,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 557,522 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.18 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

