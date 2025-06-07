Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $81.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $270,680,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $96,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,214,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

