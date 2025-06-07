Wall Street Zen Downgrades Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ADD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 77.23% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

