Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE WAT opened at $351.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Waters has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Waters by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 135,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

