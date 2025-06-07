Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $486.67.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $104,533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $445.13 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $430.20 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.33 and a 200 day moving average of $491.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

