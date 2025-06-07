Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

NYSE WAT opened at $351.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.26 and a 200-day moving average of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

